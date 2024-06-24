Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 114.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,326 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 212,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,345,000 after buying an additional 28,195 shares during the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 218,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,696,000 after purchasing an additional 16,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter.

VTI traded up $1.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $269.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,009,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,074,963. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $258.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.42. The company has a market capitalization of $404.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $202.44 and a 52-week high of $270.19.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

