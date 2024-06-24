Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Has $2.77 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC reduced its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,250 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Vima LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 1,578.9% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX traded down $0.30 on Monday, reaching $79.61. 1,839,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,330,549. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.60. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $71.80 and a 52-week high of $107.66. The stock has a market cap of $90.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.96.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 62.81%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,264,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at $5,234,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,750 shares of company stock worth $878,893. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. William Blair downgraded Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

