Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Has $3.67 Million Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC decreased its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $3,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $380,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 676.7% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,984,000 after purchasing an additional 28,016 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 85,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROK shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price target (down from $330.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $322.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.21.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE ROK traded up $6.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $264.62. 209,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,613. The company has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $249.00 and a one year high of $348.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $267.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.35. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total transaction of $127,617.09. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,696. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total transaction of $127,617.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,696. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.78, for a total value of $133,995.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,554.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,199 shares of company stock worth $572,750 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.