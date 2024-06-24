Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Invests $48,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Steph & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 25,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

VO traded up $2.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $245.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,268. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $242.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $250.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.