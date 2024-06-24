Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Invests $51,000 in Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its position in Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 732,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,134,000 after buying an additional 292,920 shares during the period. RPO LLC increased its stake in Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. RPO LLC now owns 382,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,338,000 after buying an additional 5,695 shares during the period. AQR Arbitrage LLC raised its position in Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 125.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 319,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,963,000 after buying an additional 177,748 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 131.3% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 296,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 168,402 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 252,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 13,816 shares during the period. 32.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HQH stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.32. 80,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,262. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.76. Abrdn Healthcare Investors has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $17.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Abrdn Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

