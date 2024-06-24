Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Invests $59,000 in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.8% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,358.7% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,033,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,749,000 after acquiring an additional 991,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $491,000.

TLH traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $104.33. The company had a trading volume of 112,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,768. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.08 and a 12-month high of $111.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.73.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

