Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Lowers Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC reduced its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,110 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GNRC. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Generac by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Generac by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its position in Generac by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 11,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Generac by 2.9% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Generac by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. OTR Global raised Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $149.00 target price on shares of Generac in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.67.

GNRC stock traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $139.47. 194,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,011,389. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.04, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.29. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $79.86 and a one year high of $156.95.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. Generac had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $889.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Nam Tran Nguyen sold 546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $76,740.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,611.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Nam Tran Nguyen sold 546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $76,740.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,611.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 65,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $9,601,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,027. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,785 shares of company stock worth $11,688,161 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

