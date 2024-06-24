Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Lowers Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lessened its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,159,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,683,389,000 after purchasing an additional 279,866 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,647,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,662,000 after purchasing an additional 22,933 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,495,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,996,000 after purchasing an additional 66,536 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,397,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,094,000 after purchasing an additional 16,983 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at $133,952,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.44.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE SWK traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $85.61. The company had a trading volume of 171,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,869. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.26 and a 52 week high of $104.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently -469.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stanley Black & Decker

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $298,765.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,248. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.