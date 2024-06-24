Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lessened its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,088,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,649,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,817,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $472,790,000 after acquiring an additional 197,193 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 462,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,420,000 after acquiring an additional 131,943 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 769,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,566,000 after acquiring an additional 125,944 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

MSM stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $80.58. The stock had a trading volume of 111,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,507. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.05 and a 52-week high of $105.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.80. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.89.

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 22.58%. The company had revenue of $935.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. MSC Industrial Direct’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.61%.

MSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. KeyCorp cut MSC Industrial Direct from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Baird R W lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

