Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Makes New $47,000 Investment in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,625,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Coterra Energy by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,187,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,422,000 after buying an additional 1,281,094 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,112,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,465,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,089,000 after acquiring an additional 848,519 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Coterra Energy by 60.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,376,000 after acquiring an additional 729,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE CTRA traded up $0.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.35. 1,249,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,626,450. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.21. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.65 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.