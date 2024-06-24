Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Makes New $63,000 Investment in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GenWealth Group Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 441,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,568,000 after buying an additional 9,943 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 335,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,513,000 after purchasing an additional 36,465 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.6% during the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 64,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,924,000 after purchasing an additional 8,726 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $614,000. Finally, BCS Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 28,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHV stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.60. 161,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,320. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.99 and a fifty-two week high of $76.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.52. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.