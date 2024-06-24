Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Makes New $64,000 Investment in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 783 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 451 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 11,725.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 616 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,566 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Columbia Sportswear currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Up 0.9 %

COLM stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $84.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,823. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $66.01 and a 12 month high of $87.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.25.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.36. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $769.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total transaction of $42,729.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,661.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jim A. Swanson sold 7,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $557,922.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,282.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total value of $42,729.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,661.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

