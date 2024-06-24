Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Makes New Investment in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 213.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Eastman Chemical

In other news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.22, for a total transaction of $195,959.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 102,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $10,318,864.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 395,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,878,545.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.22, for a total value of $195,959.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,027 shares of company stock valued at $10,885,638 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on EMN. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

NYSE EMN traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $100.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,523. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $68.89 and a 1 year high of $105.98. The company has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.51.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 10.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.75%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

(Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.