Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Makes New Investment in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,170 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,652,644 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $793,983,000 after buying an additional 4,043,808 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth $49,547,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 2,322.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 868,984 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $24,427,000 after buying an additional 833,113 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $14,684,000. Finally, Vest Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 1,188,199 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $35,396,000 after buying an additional 414,826 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $25.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of BEN traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.16. The stock had a trading volume of 615,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,680,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.27. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.57 and a fifty-two week high of $30.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.44.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01). Franklin Resources had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 70.86%.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

