Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Purchases 2,931 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab comprises 1.1% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $4,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Courier Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 45,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 41,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.65.

In other news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total transaction of $724,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,172,690.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total transaction of $724,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,172,690.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total transaction of $413,870.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,573,414.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 649,663 shares of company stock valued at $48,344,736 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,810,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,341,676. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.30 and its 200-day moving average is $69.51. The company has a market cap of $132.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.96. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $48.66 and a 52 week high of $79.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 19.25%. As a group, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 41.84%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

