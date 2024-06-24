Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Sells 1,040 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lowered its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,965 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. Oracle comprises about 2.4% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $9,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Oracle alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Oracle from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Oracle from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.79.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $3,220,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 210,712 shares in the company, valued at $30,157,101.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $5,298,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,299,071.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $3,220,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 210,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,157,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 902,500 shares of company stock worth $113,708,350 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE ORCL traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $140.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,964,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,550,508. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.11. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $99.26 and a twelve month high of $145.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.