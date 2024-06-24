Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Sells 1,758 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lessened its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,353 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,758 shares during the period. Intel makes up approximately 1.0% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. New Millennium Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 62.8% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,083,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,059,695. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.06. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $29.73 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.57 and a 200 day moving average of $39.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.19%. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on INTC

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.