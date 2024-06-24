Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Sells 322 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DEO traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $131.22. The stock had a trading volume of 208,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,669. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.72. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $129.11 and a twelve month high of $179.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

