Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Sells 38 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC reduced its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. AutoZone makes up 1.1% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $4,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total transaction of $21,374,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 15,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,992,208.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jenna M. Bedsole acquired 36 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2,757.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,255.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 36 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,255.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total transaction of $21,374,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 15,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,992,208.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZO traded down $23.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2,966.65. 37,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,725. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,375.35 and a 52 week high of $3,256.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,893.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,854.96. The company has a market capitalization of $50.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.71.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.67 by $1.02. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 54.58%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $34.12 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.57 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AZO. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,465.00 to $3,340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on AutoZone from $3,523.00 to $3,394.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,024.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on AutoZone from $3,420.00 to $3,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,770.00 to $3,025.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,105.88.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

