Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Sells 63 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC decreased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $3,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 308 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Argus upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.86.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of LH traded up $3.35 on Monday, reaching $208.60. The stock had a trading volume of 119,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,373. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.31. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $191.97 and a 12-month high of $234.09.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.87 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 3,553 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.74, for a total value of $770,077.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,243.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $421,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,448.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 3,553 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.74, for a total value of $770,077.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,243.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,469 shares of company stock valued at $3,959,058 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.