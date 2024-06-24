Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Sells 79 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC decreased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total value of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,944.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,944.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $687,862.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,473,779.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE BR traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $202.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,219. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.21 and a fifty-two week high of $210.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.74.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.01). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

