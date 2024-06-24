Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Sells 925 Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC cut its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CWI. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Joseph Group Capital Management grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:CWI traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.43. 33,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,142. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.65. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $23.78 and a 52 week high of $29.37.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.