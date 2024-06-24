Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Takes Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 124 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth $2,753,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,280 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in Adobe by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the software company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 785 shares of the software company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 64,463 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,870,000 after buying an additional 11,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $5.89 on Monday, hitting $527.55. 1,040,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,559,799. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $478.58 and its 200 day moving average is $537.22. The stock has a market cap of $236.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.89, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.27. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $433.97 and a 52-week high of $638.25.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADBE. Piper Sandler Companies dropped their price objective on Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. TheStreet downgraded Adobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.67.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total value of $138,734.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,897.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total value of $138,734.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,897.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,563,166 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

