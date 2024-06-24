Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Trims Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC decreased its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCK. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,919,000 after buying an additional 8,784 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 85,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,714,000 after buying an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at $1,538,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at $1,813,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.
McKesson Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:MCK traded up $4.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $607.76. 123,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 702,780. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $395.30 and a 1 year high of $609.46. The company has a market cap of $79.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $558.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $520.62.
McKesson Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.08%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
MCK has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $578.13.
Insider Transactions at McKesson
In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 600 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.53, for a total transaction of $351,318.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,941.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 600 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.53, for a total transaction of $351,318.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,941.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan R. Salka sold 606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.04, for a total value of $338,172.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,814 shares of company stock worth $14,511,649 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
McKesson Company Profile
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.
