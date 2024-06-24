Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Trims Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $3,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moody’s Stock Performance

MCO traded up $5.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $427.67. 86,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 715,720. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $397.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $390.13. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $298.86 and a 52-week high of $427.98.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 54.50% and a net margin of 27.01%. Moody’s’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $375.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Moody’s from $411.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Moody’s from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Moody’s from $350.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.50.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

