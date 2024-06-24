Nostrand Robert L. Van Sells 20,000 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Stock

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $1,518,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,567.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Intra-Cellular Therapies Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $76.58 on Monday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.50 and a fifty-two week high of $84.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.75.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.15. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 18.49% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ITCI

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intra-Cellular Therapies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,225,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $638,438,000 after purchasing an additional 131,679 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,854,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,748,000 after purchasing an additional 227,439 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,475,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,270,000 after purchasing an additional 219,445 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,063,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,503,000 after purchasing an additional 86,388 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,815,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,593,000 after purchasing an additional 114,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.