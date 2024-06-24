NovaGold Resources (NG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 26th.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

NovaGold Resources Stock Up 2.4 %

TSE NG opened at C$4.65 on Monday. NovaGold Resources has a 1 year low of C$2.98 and a 1 year high of C$6.26. The stock has a market cap of C$1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -24.47 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.57.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.