NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Shares Up 6%

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) rose 6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.55 and last traded at $3.55. Approximately 132,180 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,070,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.35.
NovaGold Resources Stock Up 6.3 %
The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -27.15 and a beta of 1.18.
NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
NovaGold Resources Company Profile
NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NovaGold Resources
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- The Top 3 Sectors Poised For Growth This Summer
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- U.S. Steel Stock: Betting on EPS Cut and Merger Uncertainty?
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- GitLab Stock: Pioneering the AI-Powered DevSecOps Platform
Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.