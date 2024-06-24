NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Shares Up 6%

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) rose 6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.55 and last traded at $3.55. Approximately 132,180 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,070,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.35.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

NovaGold Resources Stock Up 6.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -27.15 and a beta of 1.18.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in NovaGold Resources in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. HTLF Bank bought a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the third quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.56% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.