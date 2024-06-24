Nxt Trading 14% Lower Over Last 7 Days (NXT)

Nxt (NXT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 24th. Nxt has a total market cap of $2.47 million and approximately $0.14 worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nxt coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Nxt has traded 14% lower against the dollar.

Nxt Profile

Nxt is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. The official website for Nxt is www.jelurida.com/nxt. The Reddit community for Nxt is https://reddit.com/r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nxt’s official Twitter account is @nxtcommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nxt’s official message board is talk.jelurida.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nxt is an open-source blockchain platform that was launched in November 2013 and is the first to rely entirely on a proof-of-stake consensus protocol. Written from scratch in Java, it has influenced many other projects and has proven to be one of the most tested and reliable platforms in the industry. Nxt has a user-friendly and decentralized asset exchange, and its simple but flexible architecture makes it easy for blockchain adoption. It has been live for over 6 years with no downtime, major bugs, or successful exploits and has a reputation as one of the most secure platforms in the industry.”

Nxt Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nxt should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nxt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

