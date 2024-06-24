Oasis Network Trading 17.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 24th. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $591.68 million and approximately $20.34 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0881 or 0.00000144 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,326.59 or 0.05423825 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00040229 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00008674 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00014692 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00012834 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00010880 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002357 BTC.

About Oasis Network

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.08700013 USD and is down -5.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $14,169,904.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

