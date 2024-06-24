Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Trading 2.3% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.3% on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $68.00 to $69.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Occidental Petroleum traded as high as $62.43 and last traded at $62.34. Approximately 2,169,893 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 8,070,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.92.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on OXY. StockNews.com raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.56.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,386,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.67 per share, for a total transaction of $82,752,981.48. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 250,583,605 shares in the company, valued at $14,952,323,710.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders purchased a total of 4,656,747 shares of company stock valued at $278,664,028 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 75.2% during the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. TLW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $55.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.32 and a 200 day moving average of $61.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

