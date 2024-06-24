Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) versus TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Head-To-Head Comparison

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Free Report) and TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Ocugen and TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocugen N/A -117.30% -83.58% TRACON Pharmaceuticals N/A -114.48% 59.65%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.3% of Ocugen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.6% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Ocugen shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocugen 0 0 3 0 3.00 TRACON Pharmaceuticals 0 1 2 0 2.67

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Ocugen and TRACON Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Ocugen presently has a consensus price target of $4.67, indicating a potential upside of 250.88%. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $60.00, indicating a potential upside of 4,700.00%. Given TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TRACON Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Ocugen.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ocugen and TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocugen $6.04 million 56.67 -$63.08 million ($0.25) -5.32 TRACON Pharmaceuticals $12.05 million 0.28 -$3.59 million $0.67 1.87

TRACON Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Ocugen. Ocugen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TRACON Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Ocugen has a beta of 3.57, suggesting that its share price is 257% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TRACON Pharmaceuticals beats Ocugen on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel gene and cell therapies and vaccines that improve patients' health. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, currently under Phase 3 trials for the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa and Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, a gene therapy under phase 1/2 for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU410ST, a gene therapy under phase 1/2 for the treatment of Stargardt disease. It is also involved in the development of OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet age-related macular degeneration; and NeoCart, an autologous chondrocyte-derived neocartilage, currently under Phase 3 studies indicated for the repair of knee cartilage injuries in adult. In addition, the company is developing OCU500, a COVID-19 vaccine; OCU510, a seasonal quadrivalent flu vaccine; and OCU520, a combination quadrivalent seasonal flu and COVID-19 vaccine. It has collaboration agreements with National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases for early clinical studies for the OCU500 program; and a strategic partnership with CanSino Biologics Inc. for manufacturing its modifier gene therapy pipeline product candidates. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of refractory soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various cancer indications. The company's clinical stage products also include TRC102, a small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of mesothelioma, and in Phase I clinical trial to treat solid tumors, lung cancer, and glioblastoma; and TJ004309, a CD73 antibody that is in Phase I clinical development for the treatment of solid tumors. In addition, it is developing bispecific antibodies, which are in preclinical stage. It has collaboration and license agreements with 3D Medicines Co., Ltd. and Jiangsu Alphamab Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. for the development of envafolimab; I-Mab Biopharma for the development of CD73 antibody TJ004309 and bispecific antibodies; and cooperative research and development agreement with National Cancer Institute. The company was formerly known as Lexington Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

