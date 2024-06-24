Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 618,438 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 1,998,334 shares.The stock last traded at $1.67 and had previously closed at $1.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on OLPX. Piper Sandler upgraded Olaplex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1.25 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Olaplex from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.51.

Olaplex Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 9.12, a current ratio of 10.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day moving average of $1.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 2.45.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Olaplex had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Olaplex

In other Olaplex news, VP Kristi A. Belhumeur sold 42,480 shares of Olaplex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total value of $71,366.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 294,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,849.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olaplex

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLPX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Olaplex by 2,108.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 9,593 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Olaplex by 2,463.8% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10,742 shares in the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Olaplex by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

About Olaplex

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products in the United States and internationally. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as oil, moisture mask, and nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

