Ondo InsurTech Plc (LON:ONDO) Insider Acquires £49,500 in Stock

Ondo InsurTech Plc (LON:ONDO – Get Free Report) insider Gregory (Mark) Mark Wood purchased 330,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 15 ($0.19) per share, with a total value of £49,500 ($62,897.08).

ONDO opened at GBX 14.67 ($0.19) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 15.34 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 21.18. Ondo InsurTech Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 13.66 ($0.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 39 ($0.50). The company has a market capitalization of £12.72 million, a P/E ratio of -486.67 and a beta of 0.95.

Ondo InsurTech Plc operates in the B2B insurtech business in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. The company provides LeakBot system, a proprietary leak detection system for home insurance industry and homeowners. Its LeakBot system enables household insurers to mitigate the cost of claims arising due to an escape of water.

