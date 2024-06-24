ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) PT Lowered to $58.00

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 4.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on OGS. StockNews.com downgraded ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group started coverage on ONE Gas in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on ONE Gas from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.69.

Shares of ONE Gas stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.02. 47,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,978. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.65. ONE Gas has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $82.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $758.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 10.86%. The business’s revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ONE Gas will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 5.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in ONE Gas by 80.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 90,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,208,000 after buying an additional 40,558 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in ONE Gas in the third quarter worth about $189,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ONE Gas by 170.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,057,000 after buying an additional 28,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in ONE Gas by 305.9% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 37,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,566,000 after buying an additional 28,364 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

