Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ONTO. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Onto Innovation by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 844,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,143,000 after buying an additional 96,925 shares during the period. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in Onto Innovation by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 195,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,901,000 after buying an additional 79,245 shares in the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Onto Innovation stock opened at $216.40 on Monday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.93 and a 52 week high of $238.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.01 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $210.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.50.

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.60 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 16.43%. Onto Innovation’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ONTO. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Onto Innovation from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.00.

In other Onto Innovation news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total value of $317,112.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,720,202.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Onto Innovation news, CFO Mark Slicer sold 519 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.21, for a total value of $114,807.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,776,627.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total transaction of $317,112.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,720,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

