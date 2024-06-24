Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 624,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,810,000 after buying an additional 10,671 shares during the period. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP now owns 92,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after buying an additional 24,803 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 23,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,052,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,085,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,028,000 after buying an additional 738,786 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of GDX opened at $34.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.49 and a 200-day moving average of $31.24. The company has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $25.62 and a one year high of $37.47.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

