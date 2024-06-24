Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 760 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $170.39 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $182.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $300.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $163.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.93.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 183.98%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABBV. Guggenheim increased their target price on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. HSBC upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays cut their price target on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.64.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

