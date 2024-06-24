Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV) vs. Vox Royalty (NASDAQ:VOXR) Financial Survey

Vox Royalty (NASDAQ:VOXR – Get Free Report) and Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Get Vox Royalty alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.0% of Vox Royalty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.2% of Osisko Development shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Osisko Development shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vox Royalty and Osisko Development’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vox Royalty $12.31 million 10.04 -$100,000.00 $0.01 246.25 Osisko Development $23.43 million 7.08 -$134.73 million ($1.45) -1.36

Risk and Volatility

Vox Royalty has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Osisko Development. Osisko Development is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vox Royalty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Vox Royalty has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Osisko Development has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Vox Royalty and Osisko Development, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vox Royalty 0 0 2 0 3.00 Osisko Development 0 1 0 0 2.00

Vox Royalty currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.95%. Given Vox Royalty’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Vox Royalty is more favorable than Osisko Development.

Profitability

This table compares Vox Royalty and Osisko Development’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vox Royalty 2.93% 2.76% 2.36% Osisko Development -551.51% -3.49% -2.63%

Summary

Vox Royalty beats Osisko Development on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vox Royalty

(Get Free Report)

Vox Royalty Corp. operates as a mining royalty and streaming company. The company holds a portfolio of 60 royalties and streaming assets. It operates in Australia, Canada, Peru, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico, and the United States. Vox Royalty Corp. was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Osisko Development

(Get Free Report)

Osisko Development Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. It explores for gold; and precious and base metals. The company's flagship asset is the Cariboo Gold Project covering an area of approximately 155,000 hectares consisting of 415 mineral titles located in British Columbia, Canada. It also holds a portfolio of marketable securities. Osisko Development Corp. is based in Montréal, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Vox Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vox Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.