Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. cut its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,384,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 483,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,856,000 after purchasing an additional 108,578 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 47.3% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,404,000 after acquiring an additional 18,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 63,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Otis Worldwide

In related news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total transaction of $2,844,803.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,753.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:OTIS traded up $0.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $96.83. The stock had a trading volume of 117,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,024,564. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.04. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $100.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OTIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Melius assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OTIS

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.