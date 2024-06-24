Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW) Shares Purchased by Lane & Associates LLC

Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 47,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 31.8% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of BATS:GCOW traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $34.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,107 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.27.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

