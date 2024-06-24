Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $176.29.

PKG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $191.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:PKG opened at $183.33 on Monday. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $127.69 and a one year high of $191.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.78.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.09. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Karen E. Gowland purchased 300 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $182.06 per share, with a total value of $54,618.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,766.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Packaging Co. of America

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PKG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,314,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 49.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,446,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,421,000 after purchasing an additional 477,487 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 175.3% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 438,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,401,000 after purchasing an additional 279,059 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1,133.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 250,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,850,000 after purchasing an additional 230,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 783,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,659,000 after purchasing an additional 189,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

