Panbela Therapeutics’ (PBLA) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Get Panbela Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating on shares of Panbela Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Panbela Therapeutics

Panbela Therapeutics Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of Panbela Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.39. 1,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,618. Panbela Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $61.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.91.

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($2.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($1.05). As a group, analysts expect that Panbela Therapeutics will post -8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Panbela Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of disruptive therapeutics for the treatment of patients with urgent unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates are Ivospemin (SBP-101), a proprietary polyamine analogue, which has completed Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; Flynpovi, a combination of eflornithine (CPP-1X) and sulindac which is in Phase III clinical trials; and Eflornithine, an enzyme-activated irreversible inhibitor of the enzyme ornithine decarboxylase, currently under Phase I/II trial.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Panbela Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panbela Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.