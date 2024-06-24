Panbela Therapeutics’ (PBLA) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.
Separately, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating on shares of Panbela Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.
Panbela Therapeutics Trading Up 2.9 %
Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($2.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($1.05). As a group, analysts expect that Panbela Therapeutics will post -8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Panbela Therapeutics Company Profile
Panbela Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of disruptive therapeutics for the treatment of patients with urgent unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates are Ivospemin (SBP-101), a proprietary polyamine analogue, which has completed Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; Flynpovi, a combination of eflornithine (CPP-1X) and sulindac which is in Phase III clinical trials; and Eflornithine, an enzyme-activated irreversible inhibitor of the enzyme ornithine decarboxylase, currently under Phase I/II trial.
