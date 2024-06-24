Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RJF. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 4,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $505,095.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,599.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total transaction of $1,380,661.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,845,817.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 4,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $505,095.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,009 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,599.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RJF shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Raymond James from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Raymond James from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.22.

Raymond James Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $120.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $91.67 and a 12 month high of $131.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.77.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.01). Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 21.77%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

