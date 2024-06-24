Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.68 Million Position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,720 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned 0.13% of Capital Group Core Equity ETF worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGUS. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 174.0% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Delta Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Shares of CGUS stock opened at $32.37 on Monday. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $24.19 and a 12 month high of $32.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.07. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.96.

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

