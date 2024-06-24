Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.77 Million Stock Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

NVT stock opened at $78.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.22. nVent Electric plc has a fifty-two week low of $45.60 and a fifty-two week high of $86.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.31.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. nVent Electric had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of $874.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. nVent Electric’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 22.16%.

nVent Electric Profile

(Free Report)

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.