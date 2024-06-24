Park Avenue Securities LLC Reduces Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DRI. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 164,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,524,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 4.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,853,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 5.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,467,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,206,000 after buying an additional 75,287 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 41.2% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 79.4% during the third quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 9,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total transaction of $734,998.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,994,800.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director William S. Simon sold 1,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total value of $192,857.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,717.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total value of $734,998.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,994,800.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,599 shares of company stock worth $2,197,891 in the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on DRI. Barclays lowered their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $176.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

DRI opened at $153.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $150.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.36 and a 12-month high of $176.84. The firm has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.29.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.04. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.82% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.50%.

Darden Restaurants Profile

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Featured Articles

