&Partners Acquires New Shares in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

&Partners acquired a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,252 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Get General Motors alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in General Motors by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of GM stock opened at $47.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $54.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.00. General Motors has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $49.35.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $43.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.09 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

General Motors announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on GM. UBS Group lifted their target price on General Motors from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on General Motors from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.81.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GM

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at $540,315. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 27,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $1,227,541.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,361.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,183,243 shares of company stock worth $53,203,153. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.