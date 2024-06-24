&Partners Acquires New Shares in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

&Partners bought a new stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 293.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $53.37 on Monday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.79 and a twelve month high of $65.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.59.

Xcel Energy Cuts Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.5475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XEL. Wolfe Research raised Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. TheStreet cut Xcel Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.27.

About Xcel Energy

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Featured Stories

