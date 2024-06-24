&Partners Acquires Shares of 987 Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

&Partners acquired a new stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 2,042.9% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on ECL shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,023,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,812,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $227.37 per share, with a total value of $147,790.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,111 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,528.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,023,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,812,680.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE ECL opened at $243.99 on Monday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.72 and a 12 month high of $245.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $231.56 and a 200-day moving average of $217.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $69.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.12.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

See Also

